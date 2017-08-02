Lawsuits against former HCPD detective accused of misconduct won't go to trial until 2018

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The criminal trial for a former Horry County detective accused of misconduct on the job is still set to go to trial this year, but two lawsuits filed against him and the Horry County Police Department won’t come before a jury until 2018.

According to an order filed July 27 in the U.S. District Court in Florence, the cases of “Jane Doe 3” and “Jane Doe 4” are subject to be called for jury selection either on Feb. 15, 2018, or 60 days after dispositive motions have been resolved.

Previously, the lawsuits were set to go to trial in the fall.

That changed after the attorneys for five of the defendants in the lawsuits, which include former HCPD chief Saundra Rhodes, filed motions to amend the scheduling order in the cases.

According to court documents, counsel emailed back and forth on June 6 and June 7 about scheduling the depositions of Rhodes, another one of the defendants and one of the plaintiffs’ experts outside of the previously agreed-upon discovery deadline of June 16.

On June 15, the plaintiffs’ counsel sent an email consenting to extending the discovery deadline by 45 days, but reiterating that they did not consent to extending any expired deadlines, court records stated.

In response, the defendants’ counsel could not agree to the stipulation and canceled the depositions. That led to filing a motion on June 30 requesting the scheduling change, which U.S. District Judge Bruce Hendricks granted.

The women in these lawsuits filed suit against former detective Allen Large, the HCPD and Horry County.

They accuse Large of sexual assault and trying to get them to participate in nude “catfights” on video.

Three additional lawsuits were settled earlier this year.

Large is still set to go to trial on criminal charges stemming from the alleged misconduct. Earlier on Wednesday, officials with the state Attorney General’s office announced that because Large never officially rejected or accepted a plea deal, he will go to trial the week of Sept. 18.

In the criminal case, prosecutors allege Large sexually assaulted multiple women and engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of cases he was supposed to be investigating. Some of those women are rape and domestic violence victims, according to public records.

