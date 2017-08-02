Residents concerned about car break-ins in Surfside Beach, Garden City areas

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about recent car break-ins in the Surfside Beach and Garden City areas.

Brianna Marquardt said she parked her car over at the beach access by 12th and 13th avenues north in Surfside Beach after work the other night to sit on the beach. When she returned, she found her car window shattered and items missing.

"I was terrified; I didn't know what to do," Marquardt said. "I didn't know if the person was around or not around.”

Some of her friend's belongings were stolen, including her book bag and all the money she had made that night at work. Gina Marquardt, Brianna’s mother, said it's sad this happened, but she's just glad her daughter is OK.

"If they had the time and they would've snooped around, they would've gotten more, which is sad,” she said.

Neighbors said break-ins in this area are not uncommon, but recently, they’ve gotten worse. Some have actually gotten surveillance cameras to keep an eye on anyone that might come to their house.

"We don't want anyone else to have anything stolen from them,” said Meagan Dellinger, who installed cameras at her home.

She said Surfside Beach is known as the family-friendly beach and car break-ins don't portray the character of the area. She added this type of activity seems the most common in the town's south end and into the Garden city area.

Dellinger hasn’t had anything of great value stolen from her, but she said she did have a box of soda taken from her golf cart recently.

"There is only so much you can do. You can't stand by your car. Even though, you know, we think we lock it and we walk away, that doesn't mean everything is OK. If you have anything valuable in your car, I suggest you leave it at home,” said Marquardt.

According to the Horry County Police Department’s website, there have been 21 reported cases in the Surfside Beach and Garden City areas since July 19.

