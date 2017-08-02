FIRST ALERT: WMBF News eclipse glasses now available!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News has received a shipment of eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse, and they are now available!

The glasses are available at WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach, and can be picked up for free from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily while supplies last. The limit is one pair of glasses per person, four per household. You must be over 16 years old and show a photo I.D. to pick up your glasses. A limited supply is also available at the WMBF News Studios, located at 918 Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach.

The vast majority of our area will see 96 to 99 percent of the sun blocked out by the moon during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Much of Georgetown and Williamsburg counties will see a total solar eclipse with 100 percent of the sun blocked by the moon. Darkness will spread across the areas of the total eclipse at 2:47 pm on Aug. 21. Areas outside of the total eclipse will see a significant darkening of the sky.

Looking directly at the sun can cause significant eye damage. With so much attention focused on the sun on the day of the eclipse, proper eye protection is very important.

The glasses WMBF News ordered are NASA approved, and will provide a clear and stunning view of the day's celestial events.

These glasses block out the vast majority of the sun's blinding light. When viewing the eclipse through these glasses, you'll be able to see the moon covering more and more of the sun as the eclipse progresses through the afternoon. Everyday sunglasses, even if they are polarized, will not be sufficient for safe eclipse viewing.

In areas that will only see the partial eclipse, the glasses must be worn at all times to prevent eye damage. In the areas of the total eclipse, it will be safe to take the glasses off and look directly at the totally eclipsed sun only during the time of totality.

