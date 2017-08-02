FIRST ALERT: WMBF News eclipse glasses are now gone - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: WMBF News eclipse glasses are now gone

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
and WMBF News Staff
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)
A view of the eclipsed sun through eclipse glasses A view of the eclipsed sun through eclipse glasses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The entire shipment of WMBF News eclipse glasses has been claimed. 

The glasses were first made available on Friday at WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach, and by Monday afternoon, every pair had been claimed. 

The response was tremendous, with people lining up outside WonderWorks at 11 a.m. Monday, three hours before employees began distributing them at 2 p.m. The line stretched around the building, and hundreds of people got their hands on thousands of eclipse glasses before supplies ran out.

If you weren't able to get glasses for you and your family, there are still places to buy them around our area. You can also easily make pinhole viewers out of materials around the house - download the WMBF News App and head to the App Extras section for a step-by-step video guide from Meteorologist Marla Branson and her son Owen. 

The vast majority of our area will see 96 to 99 percent of the sun blocked out by the moon during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Much of Georgetown and Williamsburg counties will see a total solar eclipse with 100 percent of the sun blocked by the moon. Darkness will spread across the areas of the total eclipse at 2:47 pm on Aug. 21. Areas outside of the total eclipse will see a significant darkening of the sky. 

Looking directly at the sun can cause significant eye damage. With so much attention focused on the sun on the day of the eclipse, proper eye protection is very important.  

The glasses WMBF News ordered are NASA approved, and will provide a clear and stunning view of the day's celestial events. 

These glasses block out the vast majority of the sun's blinding light. When viewing the eclipse through these glasses, you'll be able to see the moon covering more and more of the sun as the eclipse progresses through the afternoon. Everyday sunglasses, even if they are polarized, will not be sufficient for safe eclipse viewing. 

In areas that will only see the partial eclipse, the glasses must be worn at all times to prevent eye damage. In the areas of the total eclipse, it will be safe to take the glasses off and look directly at the totally eclipsed sun only during the time of totality. 

    Nichols woman charged with murder in shooting death of Mullins man

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:06:06 GMT
    A Nichols woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting that claimed the life of a Mullins man.

  • Solar eclipse glasses are selling out; here are some alternative ways to keep your eyes safe

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:55:22 GMT
    Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21. 

  • WMBF News hosting Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice Tuesday, Aug. 22

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:48:47 GMT
    U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events next week, one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News. We’re sitting down with the congressman to get your questions answered, and he’ll do it live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

