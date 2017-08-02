FIRST ALERT: WMBF News eclipse glasses are now gone

A Nichols woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting that claimed the life of a Mullins man.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events next week, one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News. We’re sitting down with the congressman to get your questions answered, and he’ll do it live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.More >>
With the new school year on the horizon, doctors at McLeod Health are helping to get everyone back to class on a healthy and safe note.More >>
If you're still looking to get your hands on some free solar eclipse viewing glasses, the Georegtown County Library still has some available. According to a Facebook post from Georgetown Libraries, one pair of glasses per person can be claimed while supplies last at Georgetown and Waccamaw Libraries, as well as at the remaining pre-eclipse events scheduled by the organization.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
