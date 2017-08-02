FIRST ALERT: Eclipse glasses coming soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) WMBF News and WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach are partnering to provide you with eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse.

The vast majority of our area will see 96% to 99% of the sun blocked out by the moon during the solar eclipse on August 21st. Much of Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties will see a total solar eclipse with 100% of the sun blocked by the moon. Darkness will spread across the areas of the total eclipse at 2:47 pm on August 21st. Areas outside of the total eclipse will see a significant darkening of the sky.

Looking directly at the sun can cause significant eye damage. With so much attention focused on the sun on the day of the eclipse, proper eye protection is very important.

WMBF News has partnered with WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach to provide the public with free solar eclipse glasses. These glasses are NASA approved, and will provide a clear and stunning view of the days celestial events.

These glasses block out the vast majority of the sun's blinding light. When viewing the eclipse through these glasses, you'll be able to see the moon covering more and more of the sun as the eclipse progresses through the afternoon. Everyday sunglasses, even if they are polarized, will not be sufficient for safe eclipse viewing.

In areas that will only see the partial eclipse, the glasses must be worn at all times to prevent eye damage. In the areas of the total eclipse, it will be safe to take the glasses off and look directly at the totally eclipsed sun only during the time of totality.

The glasses will be arriving shortly and will be available at WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach and the WMBF Studios. We'll let you know as soon as the shipment of glasses arrives and are available for pick up.