Charges against Conway High football coach dropped; he remains on administrative leave

The assault case against the Conway High School football coach has come to a close and all charges have been dropped.More >>
According to a news release, this arrest is a result of a joint narcotics investigation between the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A Georgetown pastor accused of burning down a Conway church last summer is now facing federal health care fraud charges.More >>
Darlington County law enforcement is looking for a suspect accused of multiple daytime burglaries and thefts.More >>
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced a three-game agreement between CCU and 2017 NCAA Final Four Participant South Carolina, to meet on the basketball court the next three years.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A flooded Lamborghini Gallardo, a sunken yacht and airplane and a burned out plane are all at the center of a federal indictment involving four men whom investigators say intentionally destroyed the vehicles.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
