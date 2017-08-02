Charges against Conway High football coach dropped; he remains on administrative leave

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The assault case against the Conway High School football coach has come to a close and all charges have been dropped, according to Conway City Attorney and Prosecutor Sanford Graves.

David “Chuck” Jordan had been arrested in June and charged with third-degree assault and battery stemming from a May 26 incident at the school.

Teal Britton, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, confirmed that the district is aware the charges against Jordan had been dropped, but he remains on paid administrative leave.

Cameras inside Conway High School recorded the May incident that sent Jordan to jail. It appears that he places his hands on a student and pushed him back into a small alcove or hallway.

Graves said Jordan's charge was dropped because he believed the case did not rise to the level that would lead to a conviction.

Ka'Brian Javar Hickman, 17, was arrested the same day as Jordan for disturbing schools after using profane language and kicking over a trash can in the gym.

According to Graves, Hickman's charge “was dismissed in the interest of justice.”

