Deal Diva: More crowds, merchandise expected Tax Free Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Tax Free Weekend starts Friday and runs through Aug. 6.

According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers have saved somewhere between $2 to $3 million in the past years, and more bargain hunters from our neighboring states could be joining us for savings.

Managers at retailers like Kohl's said they are busy marking down merchandise. Locally, staff has marked down 50,000 to 60,000 items at their S.C. 544 location to clearance price. Customers will also be offered an additional 15 percent off coupon to use toward their purchases.

Be prepared to deal with even larger crowds this year, because the state of Georgia canceled its sales tax holiday.

It's anticipated that Georgia residents will travel to their neighboring state to take advantage of the deals.

Stan Klip, general store manager for the Myrtle Beach Best Buy location, said they have received more inventory to accommodate the expected larger crowd of shoppers.

"Georgia, who canceled their tax free (weekend), we received a lot of their inventory that was pre-planned for their tax free weekend, so we will have quite a bit of inventory," Klip said.

He added many people get confused about which electronics are tax exempt. Those include printers, computers, laptops and book bags.

"Now, here's where the confusing part comes. If you were to buy a monitor on its own, it is taxed; but if you buy a monitor with a computer, it is tax free," Klip said. "Cellphones are not tax free. Apple watches are not tax free."

If you are not interested in joining the crowds, check to see if you can shop online. For Best Buy, sales tax is still waived for items that qualify and are found online.

"You can go online and order directly, but it has to be shipped to a South Carolina address," Klip said.

