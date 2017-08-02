Man faces cocaine trafficking charges in Marion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Charles Edward Taylor Jr, 25, is charged with trafficking cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a news release, this arrest is a result of a joint narcotics investigation between the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

“As sheriff of Marion County, I am committed to eliminating illegal drugs in our community,” said Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Taylor is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

