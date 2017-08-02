Georgetown pastor accused of burning down church faces additional federal charges for health care fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown pastor accused of burning down a Conway church last summer is now facing federal health care fraud charges.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Cameron Banks, 32, was charged in a seven-count federal indictment connected to an alleged scheme to submit fraudulent loan applications for dental services.

The maximum penalty the suspect could receive for each count is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Back in May, Banks was charged with second-degree arson, making false claims to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insurer and obstructing justice.

Those charges stemmed from the July 24, 2016 fire at the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church in Conway. The building was considered a total loss.

Banks became the church’s pastor after the Abundant Faith Church purchased the building in 2012.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.