Georgetown pastor accused of burning down church faces additional federal charges for health care fraud

The assault case against the Conway High School football coach has come to a close and all charges have been dropped.More >>
According to a news release, this arrest is a result of a joint narcotics investigation between the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A Georgetown pastor accused of burning down a Conway church last summer is now facing federal health care fraud charges.More >>
Darlington County law enforcement is looking for a suspect accused of multiple daytime burglaries and thefts.More >>
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced a three-game agreement between CCU and 2017 NCAA Final Four Participant South Carolina, to meet on the basketball court the next three years.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
99-year-old Walter Kelly Land, of Eupora, was found on the edge of the woods at Industrial Park Road in Webster County. He's being taken to the hospital, to be checked out.More >>
