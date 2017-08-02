FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and high humidity returning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Increasing humidity will lead to a return to daily shower and thunderstorm chances through the weekend.

The nice weather over the last few days comes to an end through the end of the week and into the weekend as abundant moisture returns to the region.

You'll notice the increase in humidity as early as tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s inland and lower 70s at the beach.

Thursday will start of mild and more muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will gradually turn mostly cloudy through the day as humidity quickly returns. By the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely with the best risk being closer to the beaches.

Moisture will continue to increase from Friday into the weekend. While it will not be a total washout, periods of showers and storms will be likely at times especially in the afternoon and evening. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some of the storms will likely produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning at times.