Suspect wanted for daytime burglaries in Darlington area taken into custody

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County law enforcement has arrested a suspect accused of multiple daytime burglaries and thefts.

According to a press release,  Kenneth Austin Wright, 34, of Darlington County, was arrested Thursday night, with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

He was wanted for multiple burglaries and thefts in the Iseman Road area of Darlington.

Wright is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment. 

