Suspect wanted for a string of daytime burglaries in Darlington area

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County law enforcement is looking for a suspect accused of multiple daytime burglaries and thefts.

According to a press release, Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators and patrol deputies are currently looking for Kenneth Austin Wright, 34, of Darlington County. On Aug. 1 going into the morning of Aug. 2, they looked in the area of Iseman Road in the Darlington area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wright should contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.

