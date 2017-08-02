CCU to play USC on the hardwood

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced a three-game agreement between CCU and 2017 NCAA Final Four Participant South Carolina, to meet on the basketball court the next three years.

The first and second games of the contract calls for the Chanticleers to travel to Columbia. The first game of the series will be played this upcoming season (2017-18) and will take place Dec. 9. The 2018-19 season game will be announced at a later date.

The third game of the series will have the Gamecocks traveling to Conway to face the Chants during the 2019-20 season, again, the date and time will be announced later. The 2019 game will be the first time in the history of the series USC will play the Chants here in Conway.

The two programs have met twice previously on the hardwood with each team winning once. Both games were played in Columbia with the first game coming in January of 1989 with the Gamecocks winning 92-65. CCU was able to return the favor with an 88-74 win over USC in December of 1993.

