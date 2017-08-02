CCU to play USC on the hardwood

Darlington County law enforcement is looking for a suspect accused of multiple daytime burglaries and thefts.More >>
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced a three-game agreement between CCU and 2017 NCAA Final Four Participant South Carolina, to meet on the basketball court the next three years.More >>
Georgetown County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a forged check case.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
A body was found in Dillon County Wednesday morning.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
