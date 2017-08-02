GCSO seek person for questioning in forged check case

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are seeking this woman for questioning in a forged check case. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a forged check case.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a bank’s automated teller machine caught a photo of the woman.

Anyone with knowledge of the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.