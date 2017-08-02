Hemingway family wins $125,000 on lottery ticket purchased in Florence, plans to buy pool

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Hemingway family said they’ll be getting a new pool after the husband won $125,000 on a lottery ticket purchased in Florence.

The family was headed to the mountains on vacation, but detoured through Columbia after the husband won the money from a $5 Queen of Green ticket purchased at Ken’s Corner 2 on East Palmetto Street in Florence, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

When told his wife he’d won and they were headed to Columbia to cash the ticket, her mouth dropped open.

“We’re getting a pool,” the wife said. “I’ve always wanted one.”

Ken’s Corner receives a $1,250 commission for selling the ticket. One top prize of $125,000 remains in the Queen of Green game; the odds of winning it are 1 in 480,000.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.