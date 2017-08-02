Traffic checkpoints expected in Florence, Marion County

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at various locations to detect impaired drivers and reduce motor vehicle accidents, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network consists of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will be the host agency for the Law Enforcement Network’s operations for the fifth year in a row.

The checkpoints will be conducted during the month of August, the press release stated.

