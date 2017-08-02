Dillon County Council approves incentives for project to bring 400 new jobs

As part of what they are calling “Project Badger,” Dillon County officials are in talks with a company that could bring an $80 million investment and 400 new jobs to the county. (Source: AP Images)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As part of what they are calling “Project Badger,” Dillon County officials are in talks with a company that could bring an $80 million investment and 400 new jobs to the county.

Councilman Robbie Coward did not name the company, but said it will expand in Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties.

Dillon County approved incentives for the project, and the South Carolina Department of Commerce is assisting with incentives.

