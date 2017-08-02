North 5th Street improvements scheduled in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Motorists on North 5th Street should expect delays or to be rerouted as the next phase of downtown improvements is scheduled to begin on the morning of August 7, according to a city press release.

Work will continue through the following eight weeks, subject to weather conditions. Bricked crosswalks will be removed and repaved, and additional parking spaces will be added to increase downtown store-front parking.

Intersections affected include North 5th Street and Home Avenue, College Avenue and Carolina Avenue.

