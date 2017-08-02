Lumberton police seek missing man

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department asked the public’s help Wednesday finding a man who was reported missing after missing his birthday party.

According to LPD Captain Terry Parker, Eric Montreal Evans, 22, has not contacted his family since July 27. He was last seen on Hedge Drive in Lumberton at 4:39 p.m.

Evans has brown eyes, stands six feet, one inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has shoulder-length dreadlocks with a grey spot. He usually wears gold teeth and two gold chains.

Call LPD at 910-671-3845 with information.

