2 former Horry Co. police officers accused of misconduct likely to go to trial, another takes plea deal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF/MyHorryNews) - At least two of the four former Horry County police officers facing misconduct charges, including former detective Allen Large, will likely go to trial. One former officer has submitted a plea deal that has been accepted by the state, and prosecutors are still waiting on a counter offer from a fourth officer’s attorney.

The four officers facing misconduct charges were given more time to negotiate plea deals with the state Attorney General’s Office last month, the AG’s spokesman said.

Attorneys for Allen Large, Darryl Williams, Todd Cox and Luke Green had been told they had until Friday to accept a plea agreement. However, prosecutors agreed to relax that deadline.

The AG's office said Wednesday that because Large never officially rejected or accepted a plea deal, he will go to trial the week of September 18.

Darryl Williams never accepted the plea agreement so the deal is off the table and he will likely go to trial.

"Luke Green’s attorney made a counter offer of allowing him to enter pretrial intervention and that he surrender his law enforcement credentials and never work in law enforcement again," according to AG spokesman Robert Kittle. "We accepted that offer."

Kittle said the AG's office was still waiting on a counter offer from Cox's lawyer.

Large said last month that he would not accept a plea deal because he is innocent. The other defendants’ lawyers either could not be reached or declined to comment.

“There’s no way in hell I’ll accept it,” said Allen Large, who faces six charges of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. “I didn’t do this.”

Prosecutors allege Large sexually assaulted multiple women and engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of cases he was supposed to be investigating. Some of those women are rape and domestic violence victims, according to public records.

Large also faces civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Three of those cases have been settled.

A senior detective, Large worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.

Williams, who worked for the agency for nine years, was indicted on nine counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors contend the former detective failed to properly investigate crimes and used his county vehicle to work for a state agency while he was supposed to be working for the county.

Cox worked at the HCPD for nearly 20 years. The former detective was indicted on 16 counts of misconduct in office. He is accused of closing cases without investigating them and allowing them to remain unassigned for long periods.

Green, who left the agency as a sergeant, was indicted on three counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors said he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant and “made inappropriate sexual contact” with a suspect during an arrest.

Green worked for the HCPD for nearly 19 years.

Of the four officers indicted, only Large was fired. Green and Williams resigned while Cox retired.

Large denies sexually assaulting anyone, though he has admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.

