Horry County Sheriff's Office warns residents of imposter detective

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a person who is apparently posing as a detective to swindle people out of their money. The post on the HCSO Facebook page states they have reports of someone pretending to be an HCSO detective named Brian Williamson.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a person who is apparently posing as a detective to swindle people out of their money. The post on the HCSO Facebook page states they have reports of someone pretending to be an HCSO detective named Brian Williamson.More >>
Grand Strand area hospitals are putting their best foot forward when it comes to improving healthcare in the area. The struggle to match healthcare options to the growing population is being answered by Tidelands Health with a new family physician residency program, and three new medical parks.More >>
Grand Strand area hospitals are putting their best foot forward when it comes to improving healthcare in the area. The struggle to match healthcare options to the growing population is being answered by Tidelands Health with a new family physician residency program, and three new medical parks.More >>
A body was found in Dillon County Wednesday morning.More >>
A body was found in Dillon County Wednesday morning.More >>
Herbicide treatments will be applied to portions of the Waccamaw River in order to manage water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic floating plant, until August 14.More >>
Herbicide treatments will be applied to portions of the Waccamaw River in order to manage water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic floating plant, until August 14.More >>
The Conway Police Department will hold public safety checkpoints throughout August.More >>
The Conway Police Department will hold public safety checkpoints throughout August.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>