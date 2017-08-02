Horry County Sheriff's Office warns residents of imposter detective

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a person who is apparently posing as a detective to swindle people out of their money.

The post on the HCSO Facebook page states they have reports of someone pretending to be an HCSO detective named Brian Williamson. He then states that a report has been filed against the person he’s talking to, and if they do not contact the individual that filed the report, charges will be pressed.

When that individual is contacted, he says that he is owed $1,300, according to the post.

“PLEASE, do not give them money, contact your local Police Department or call the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 843-915-5450,” the post concludes.

