UPDATE: Coroner identifies body found behind Dillon County night club; homicide investigation underway

HAMER, SC (WMBF) - A body found behind a bar in Dillon County Wednesday morning has been identified.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Friday morning the victim has been identified as Carlos McKay, 45, of Dillon County. He added the body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

According to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office, there were reports of a shooting at the Flexxions Bar around 2 a.m.

One person was transported to a North Carolina hospital with a gunshot wound. After an investigation, deputies found a body in the field behind the bar.

“An individual was scene out in the parking lot area around the time the shots were fired and they did not see the is individual again. So officers went out to the back of the club, which is a field, and upon looking they did find a male victim," said Captain Cliff Arnette.

According to Dillon County Sheriff Major Hulon, investigators are treating it as a homicide.

