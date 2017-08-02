UPDATE: Body found behind Dillon County night club; homicide investigation underway

HAMER, SC (WMBF) - A body was found in Dillon County Wednesday morning and police are treating it as a homicide.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the body was found behind Reflexxions Night Club in Hamer just before 4 a.m. A few hours earlier, a disturbance in the area was reported and a missing persons report was filed.

According to Dillon County Sheriff Major Hulon, investigators are treating it as a homicide.

