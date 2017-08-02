SCDNR treats Waccamaw River with herbicide to manage invasive species

Herbicide treatments will be applied to portions of the Waccamaw River in order to manage water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic floating plant, until August 14.More >>
The Conway Police Department will hold public safety checkpoints throughout August.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
Horry County police have located a 2-year-old boy who had been reported missing early Tuesday evening.More >>
The Louisiana man who was charged in connection with a 2015 car crash that killed two young North Carolina girls has pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
