SCDNR treats Waccamaw River with herbicide to manage invasive species

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Herbicide treatments will be applied to portions of the Waccamaw River in order to manage water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic floating plant, until August 14.

According to an SCDNR news release, the hyacinth out-competes native plants, reduces fish habitats and impedes recreational and commercial use of the river.

The treatments will take place south of Highway 501 downstream to Enterprise Landing where it meets the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters should avoid throwing wake while DNR airboats apply the herbicide, but the treatment won’t affect fishing, swimming or fish consumption.

Click here for more information on the managing of aquatic invasive species, or here for information on the water hyacinth.

