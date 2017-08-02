Conway police to hold safety checkpoints in August

The Conway Police Department will hold public safety checkpoints throughout August. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department will hold public safety checkpoints throughout August.

According to a CPD news release, the purpose of the checkpoints is to deter driving under the influence, aggressive driving, verification of liability insurance coverage and valid driver’s licenses.

They will take place on different dates at different times and locations.

