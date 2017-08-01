UPDATE: Horry police locate missing 2-year-old in Conway area

Horry County police are searching for this missing 2-year-old. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have located a 2-year-old boy who had been reported missing early Tuesday evening.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Jamison had last been seen around 6 or 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. 378 and Oak Grove Road in the Conway area.

The toddler was only wearing a diaper.

Right at 11 p.m., a follow-up tweet from the HCPD stated the child had been located.

UPDATE: Jamison has been LOCATED. Thanks for your help! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 2, 2017

