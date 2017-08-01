Police bloodhound team locates missing 2-year-old in woods Tuesday night

A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
A body was found in Dillon County Wednesday morning.More >>
A Hemingway family said they’ll be getting a new pool after the husband won $125,000 on a lottery ticket purchased in Florence. The family was headed to the mountains on vacation, but detoured through Columbia after the husband won the money from a $5 Queen of Green ticket purchased at Ken’s Corner 2 on East Palmetto Street in Florence, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at various locations to detect impaired drivers and reduce motor vehicle accidents, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release. The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network consists of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties.More >>
Motorists on North 5th Street should expect delays or to be rerouted as the next phase of downtown improvements is scheduled to begin on the morning of August 7th, according a city press release.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>
