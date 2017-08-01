Police bloodhound team locates missing 2-year-old in woods Tuesday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, baby Jamison had last been seen around 6 or 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. 378 and Oak Grove Road in the Conway area. He was wearing only a diaper when he went missing.

The child’s mother left him in the care of another woman at about 6 p.m. while she went shopping, according to the Horry County Police report released Wednesday. That woman told police she was watching Jamison and several other children, and went to the bathroom at one point. She told police she thought Jamison was with the other children, and the other children said they thought Jamison was with the woman.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police and the State Law Enforcement Division responded to search for the missing child, the report states. The bloodhound team was deployed at about 9:20 p.m. The fire department deployed a drone, and called for a medical helicopter to assist with lighting. SLED was contacted and requested to send more resources to search the area. Horry County Police also posted a photo of Jamison online and to the local news media.

At about 10:50 p.m., the bloodhound team located the child about a mile to a mile and a half deep into the woods, the report states. HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson credited the quick response time and the technique of the bloodhound team in finding baby Jamison.

No arrests were made or charges filed in his case, and according to HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the case has been turned over to the Department of Social Services.

UPDATE: Jamison has been LOCATED. Thanks for your help! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 2, 2017

