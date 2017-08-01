Surfside Beach police, community come together at National Night Out

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strengthening the relationship between police and the public is the goal of Tuesday’s National Night Out.

For the first time, the Surfside Beach Police Department took part.

Newly-named Chief Kenneth Hofmann said it was his idea to do it this year, which ties in with his priority of becoming close with the community.

Hofmann said he didn't know how many people were going to show up this year, but even if only two people attended, he feels like that's a chance to become closer with two more people in the community than if they didn't participate in Tuesday night’s event.

As it turned out, there was a good crowd who came out to the Piggly Wiggly on U.S. 17 Business to grab a hamburger and get to know the town’s police officers a little bit better.

One officer even embraced his inner child and bounced with the children in an inflatable bounce house.

"I hope that they come by and realize that the Surfside Beach Police Department's officers, the men and women who are out here 24/7, 365, are real people and they love their community, and they're very committed to making this the safest community on the Grand Strand,” Hofmann said.

Tune into WMBF News at 11 for Patrick Lloyd’s full report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.