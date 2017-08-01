Darlington Raceway offering free admittance to Sept. 1 practice day if can brought in for recycling

Darlington Raceway has partnered with Monster Energy to offer fans free admittance to the Sept. 1 practice day. (Source: Darlington Raceway)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway and Monster Energy are partnering to offer fans the chance to take part in on-track activities on Friday, Sept. 1, for free by recycling any sized Monster Energy can.

According to a press release, Friday activities at the raceway will feature four practice sessions for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 races.

Fans may bring an empty Monster Energy can and recycle it at the front stretch ticket office behind the main grandstands to receive free admission to practice day, the release stated. Gates will open at 12 p.m.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Monster Energy on this initiative to encourage recycling and in turn receive free admission to our Friday practice activities,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We’re always looking for ways to be environmentally friendly and these types of programs are important to those goals.”

This is the second recycling initiative Monster Energy has done at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track. The series sponsor also partnered with Pocono Raceway in June.

