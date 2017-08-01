Help local students get ready to go back to school with School Tools

WMBF News is teaming up with area organizations to help provides students in need with essential school supplies. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The first day of August means the countdown is on for back to school.

When you're out shopping for supplies for your kids, you may consider grabbing a couple of items for students in need. WMBF News is teaming up with Jud Kuhn Chevrolet, Benjamin's Bakery and schools around our area to provide school supplies to children in need.

Additionally, WMBF is working with the Salvation Army of Horry County to make sure all of the donated supplies actually go to the students who truly need them.

"It's very hard for a lot of parents to say, 'I need a little help with pens and paper,'" said Jerry Williams, executive director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. "There are a lot of parents that do struggle in this county with choosing $30 or $40 worth of school supplies versus do I need to provide dinner for my family for that week? There are some families out there."

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, located in Conway, also offers an after-school program. According to Williams, they work closely with teachers in schools because they pick up students on the daily.

"With our type of agency, we deal with these kids every day and we help with homework, and we can help with the school projects," he said.

Williams said his staff often sees there's a need for students to have school supplies.

"A lot of kids don't want to come and say they don't have a pencil," he said. "They're afraid or ashamed that they don't have a pencil. This gives us an opportunity to say, 'Here's a pencil, let's get your homework done,' with our teachers and tutors."

The Salvation Army provides assistance to hundreds of families in Horry County and they have more than 200 on the list in need of supplies. As it gets closer to the start of school, the organization anticipates more families will come forward in need of assistance.

