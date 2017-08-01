Louisiana man pleads guilty in Horry Co. crash that killed two NC girls

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Family of the two young girls killed wearing purple in their honor. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Louisiana man who was charged in connection with a 2015 car crash that killed two young North Carolina girls has pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide and was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison.

The judge ruled that Neil Dejean will serve the maximum penalty for the two reckless homicide charges, 10 years each, which will run concurrently. He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for a 2009 incident. That sentence will also run concurrently, so Dejean will serve 15 years in prison.

The family of the two girls who were killed appeared at the hearing and wore purple in their honor.

"Hugging a headstone is no where near hugging your child," said the mother of 11-year-old Dakota Shepherd, one of the two girls killed in the crash.

"I still haven't been able to say goodbye," said one family member. "Two years later, I still can't bring myself to do it."

The crash happened on July 21, 2015 on U.S. 17 Business near the Pirateland Campground in Horry County, according to the arrest warrant.

Neil Dejean, who was driving a Mercedes, allegedly struck a Dodge minivan that was turning left into private property.

Two passengers in the van, 11-year-old Shepherd from Timberlake, N.C., and her cousin, 9-year-old Skyler Emore, were both pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries.

The arrest warrant alleged that Dejean was driving at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner when the collision occurred.

Three open LandShark beer bottles were reportedly found in the floorboard of the Mercedes in plain view, according to the warrant.

According to a trial roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Dejean was originally set to be tried the week of June 19, 2017.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.