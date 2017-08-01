FIRST ALERT: Into the heart of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The next two and a half months mark the most active part of the hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, and while the formation of a tropical storm or hurricane is possible at any point in the season, August through mid October is the most active.

So far this season, 5 tropical storms have developed in the Atlantic and there has yet to be any hurricanes. The most recent forecasts from hurricane forecasters continue to indicate a slight more active than normal hurricane season. The most recent updated forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for 11 to 17 named storms. Of those, NOAA is forecasting 5 to 9 to become hurricanes and 2 to 4 to become major hurricanes - category 3 or higher. While an active season is likely, it's important not to focus on the total number of storms, but rather where those storms go.

Tropical activity in the Atlantic usually ramps up quickly in August and September as water temperatures become warm enough across most of the Atlantic Ocean to support tropical storm and hurricane development. The most favored areas of development through the heart of the season runs from the Gulf of Mexico, to off the Southeast Coast and through the central Atlantic. Large thunderstorm complexes rolling off the African coast also frequently develop into named tropical systems as well.

The heart of the season is also when our area is most likely to be hit or threatened by a hurricane or tropical storm.

Matthew, in October of last year, was the first significant hurricane to impact our region in quite some time, but many other notable storms have struck during the peak of the season.

1874 Sept 29th 75 mph

1881 Sept 9th,105 mph

1883 Sept 11th 105 mph

1885 August 25th 90 mph

1893 Oct 13th 115 mph

1899 Oct 31st 95 mph

1904 Sept 14th ,75 mph

1906 Sept 17th 90mph

1913 Oct 8th 75 mph

1916 July 14th 80 mph

1944 Aug 1st 75 mph

1954 Oct 15th Hazel 130 mph winds and storm surge up to 16 feet

1958 Sept 27th Hurricane Helene passes just east with 90 mph winds

1984 Sept 11th Hurricane Diana hits just east with 125 mph winds

1989 Sept 22nd,Hugo hit 50 miles to south with 140 mph winds. Grand strand storm surge reached 12 feet

1996 Sept 5th, Hurricane Fran 115 mph. Hit near Wilmington, but produced flooding and hurricane force wind gusts in the Grand Strand

1999 Sept 16th hurricane Floyd 115 mph. Passes 45 miles off shore with significant flooding

2004 August 14th, Hurricane Charley 75 mph winds

2016 Oct 8th Hurricane Matthew hits with 75 mph