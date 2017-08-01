Tammy Moorer posted information about Heather Elvis case to Facebook, court documents allege

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.

That information comes from a motion filed Monday, which states Moorer is in violation of a court-ordered gag order in this case.

The gag order was issued in March 2014.

According to the motion, comments were posted on Moorer’s Facebook page regarding “the facts of the case, witness’s credibility and comments about the victim’s family” between June and July of this year.

The state has requested a hearing to determine if Moorer is in violation of the gag order. Originally, that hearing was scheduled to take place on Monday, but was continued.

Moorer’s husband, Sidney Moorer, was in court Monday for a hearing ahead of his Aug. 28 trial for obstruction of justice. The defense discussed motions requesting the suppression of evidence in that case.

Both Moorers are still due to be tried on the charge of kidnapping. Sidney Moorer’s first trial on this charge ended with a mistrial and hung jury after several days of testimony and deliberation last June. His request for a change of venue was granted, and this trial will now be held in Georgetown County.

There is no indication when Tammy Moorer will go to trial for kidnapping.

The Moorers were arrested in February 2014 in connection with the disappearance of Elvis, who was 20 years old when she went missing in December 2013.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.