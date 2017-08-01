FIRST ALERT: Slow increase in humidity followed by storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Humidity will gradually increase through the rest of the week and bring a return to daily storm chances through the weekend.

Tonight will be the last of the very comfortable nights. With clear skies and a light breeze, temperatures will once again drop below normal. Wednesday will start off with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday will see temperatures creeping back up to more typical early August levels as the Pee Dee reaches to near 90° and Grand Strand climbs into the upper 80s. There will be a slight increase in the humidity during the day.

The real increase in the mugginess arrives on Thursday. In fact, it turns humid enough by the afternoon and evening for a slight risk of a stray storm or two.

Friday through the weekend will feature steamy weather making a comeback along with the risk of storms. Temperatures each day will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with the humidity making it feel even hotter. Each day will feature the risk of pop up afternoon storms, but no day is expected to be a washout.