Two injured after boat, jet ski collide in Intracoastal Waterway near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a boat and a jet ski collided in the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. by Water Front Avenue in the Little River area.

Residents helped get three people after of the water following the collision, Nugent said. Two were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Nugent, the HCFR did not have to deploy any assets into the water to assist.

