Man wanted for murder of cab driver in Conway in June may be Florida

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police confirm that Marion Javon Campbell, the man wanted for murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on June 26, may be hiding in the Tampa, Florida area.

Campbell, 23, was identified as the suspect in a Facebook posted by the HCPD on the morning of Wednesday, June 28. He is described by police as a 6-foot-2-inch tall black male, and 220 pounds in weight. His nicknames include "Boogolio" and "Heartless." Police warn that he should not be approached.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said that the taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the Conway Medical Center emergency room. The victim has been identified as Dennis Mantel, 66, of Myrtle Beach. He died from a single gunshot wound.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the taxi cab crashed into a home on Juniper Bay Road.

"It puzzles me how a gun could go off and not anyone could hear anything," Horry County resident Sarah Causey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line: 843-915-8477.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.