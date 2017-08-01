Man wanted for murder of cab driver in Conway in June may be Florida

Horry County Police confirm that Marion Javon Campbell, the man wanted for murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on June 26, may be in the Tampa, Florida area.More >>
West Marine will hold a grand opening for a new, bigger-than-usual store in North Myrtle Beach Aug. 26 and 27.More >>
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with several car break-ins in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
One person was ejected and another trapped in a car following a crash in Conway Tuesday morning.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Spring Lake Estates mobile home park off Stocks Dairy Road.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
