North Myrtle Beach West Marine grand opening to feature book signing with ‘Chopped Junior’ chef

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – West Marine will hold a grand opening for a new, bigger-than-usual store in North Myrtle Beach Aug. 26 and 27.

According to a WM news release, the two-day grand opening will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27.

The store, to be located at 1288 Highway 17 North, boasts a 10,000-plus-square-foot floor plan and a 15-member staff with more than 100 years combined experience boating, fishing, sailing, cruising and paddling.

“North Myrtle Beach has more than 60 miles of pristine ocean frontage and is a favorite destination for 14 million visitors annually,” said Manager Katie Lanagan. “We’re in the perfect position to help everyone — from novices to experts — enjoy our unique local landscape.”

The store’s inventory will include thousands of products, the release stated, and is designed to appeal to local offshore fishing, sailing and cruising communities, as well as anyone who enjoys paddlesports or just spending time on the water.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring special guests Mayor Marilyn Hartley and the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (2017 West Marine BlueFuture grant recipients).

Celebrity Book Signing

Noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Chef Logan Walker, featured on the popular Food Network show “Chopped Junior,” will be on hand signing copies of her book “Unique Southern Eats.”

Local TV celebrity meet and greet

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, guests will have the chance to meet and get fishing advice from Wade Long of “Longshot TV.”

Local Charity Giveback

10 percent of the weekend’s sales up to $5,000 will support the Student Angler League Tournament Trail, Surf Dreams and West Marine’s BlueFuture. BlueFuture provides funding to nonprofits dedicated to giving young people access to the water through boating, fishing, water sports, boatbuilding and the marine sciences.

Free Low Country Boil by Unique Southern Eats

From 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

BlueFuture Kids Zone

Activities for all ages including knot tying, coloring, pieceless puzzles and giveaways

Vendors on site

Maui Jim, East Penn, Navico, Garmin, Interlux Paint, Seahawk Paints, ACR, ICOM, Sunmight Sandpaper, Boat U.S. and more.

The first 100 customers each day will receive a free bucket with a West Marine mystery gift card valued at $5 to $100. In-store merchandise will include:

Fishing

All variety of gear necessary to satisfy customers through the indoor Fishing Shack

Apparel

Men’s and women’s shorts, shoes, sunglasses, T-shirts, safety gear and more

Engine Parts

Fully equipped to handle outboard and inboard motors

Stand-Up Paddleboards/Kayaks

An array of options for paddling

Electronics

Vast selection of all types of electronic gear from today’s hottest brands

