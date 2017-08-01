Two men arrested in connection with Carolina Forest car break-ins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with several car break-ins in the Carolina Forest area.

According to a tweet from Horry County police, Angel Luis Perez, 18, of Socastee, was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle where fuel or lubricants are stored, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possessing and making burglary tools.

Additionally, Shyheim Franklin, 20, of Myrtle Beach, is also being charged with breaking into motor vehicles and possession, making implements capable of being used in a crime, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.

An HCPD incident report stated officers were dispatched to Farm Lake Drive and Hayfield Lane in the Carolina Forest area for a suspicious person call around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On the way to the call, the officers were given a description of the suspects walking through the neighborhood. Once on scene, police located the men and made contact.

When asked what they were doing in the area, the suspects said they were here looking for a friend to get some gas money, the incident report stated.

Officers reportedly asked the men why they were wearing gloves and bandanas around their necks. The two responded that they rode bikes, but didn't ride them on that day because they were in a car, according to the report.

One of the suspects was asked why he was carrying a drill, to which he allegedly replied that he was using the tool's light so that he could see the lock on his gas door to his car.

The two suspects, and a juvenile, were all detained by police, according to the incident report. Items recovered from them included loose change, various electronics and a pistol belonging to one of them that was not loaded.

According to police, one of the suspect allegedly admitted that they went to an area Walmart, stole some gloves and then broke into 25 or 30 cars.

The two adults were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while the juvenile was transported to Columbia, the report stated.

The tweet urged residents to lock their car doors.

