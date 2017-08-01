Socastee man arrested in connection with Carolina Forest car break-ins

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with several car break-ins in the Carolina Forest area.

According to a tweet from Horry County police, Angel Luis Perez, 18, of Socastee, was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle where fuel or lubricants are stored, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possessing and making burglary tools.

The tweet urged residents to lock their car doors.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.