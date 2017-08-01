MB Convention Center to host Craftsmen's Summer Classic Art and Craft Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art and Craft Festival is coming to the Grand Strand.

The event will be held August 4th through 6th at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Craftsmen’s Classic was founded 43 years ago by the Gilmore family of Greensboro, North Carolina. The festival provides the opportunity for artists and craftsmen nationwide to share their original works with the public.

