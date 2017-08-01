New bridges coming to Robeson County

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WMBF) – New bridges are coming to Robeson County, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation press release.

The Department of Transportation stated 2 bridges over Jackson Swamp on Judge Road and Back Swamp on South Chicken Road will be replaced. There will be 3 additional bridges replaced in the county over Leith Creek on North Carolina 83, First Swamp on McLeod Drive, and over Burnt Swamp on Evergreen Church Road.

New bridges will also be constructed in Columbus County and Bladen County.

Most of the bridges were built in the 1950’s and have remained safe though they are functionally obsolete and no longer meet the demands of today’s traffic, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

