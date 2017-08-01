NMB Fire Rescue to hold 'Fill the Boot' campaign for muscular dystrophy

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue will hold a fundraising campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The “Fill the Boot” campaign will be held August 5th and 6th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Wal Mart on 550 Highway 17 North.

All money raised will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in an effort to help those suffering from muscle-debilitating diseases live longer, stronger lives.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.