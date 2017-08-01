UPDATE: Victim identified in Conway crash that killed one, injured another

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash in Conway Tuesday morning at 10:20. Another person was injured.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department were on scene at 921 Oglethorpe Drive, near Dunn Short Cut Road, as of 10:40 a.m., according to an HCFR tweet.

HCFR Spokesman Mark Nugent said the person who was trapped was extricated and a medical helicopter landed at the scene.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in the crash.

The car was heading east on Dunn Short Cut Road when it ran off the road and overturned several times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and killed.

The car’s passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was flown to the hospital with injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said the victim is Christopher Wade Bryant, 23, of Conway. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Dunn Shortcut Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

