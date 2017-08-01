WATCH LIVE: NASCAR driver Martin Truex, Jr. hosting media day ahead of Bojangles' Southern 500

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Martin Truex Jr., the driver of car Number 78, is taking part in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 media day Tuesday.

Truex Jr. will fish with media at Ramsey Pond in Darlington, then visit with cancer patients at the McLeod Hospital Center for Cancer Treatment and Research in Florence, according to a news release from the Darlington Raceway.

