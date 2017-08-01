TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flips on Hwy. 17 in Murrells Inlet, causes traffic delays

Fire crews responded to a flipped car that caused lane closures on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to a flipped car that caused lane closures on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet.

According to WMBF News’ Meredith Helline, who was on the scene just before 10 a.m., Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue responded.

It happened near the south bank before the Garden City connector. Traffic flow was reduced to one northbound lane.

