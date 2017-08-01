Fire crews rescuing person who fell into grain bin in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews are rescuing a person who apparently fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Garden Center and injured themselves, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR is assisting Conway Fire with the rescue at the store, located at 2200 Main Street in Conway. One person was injured, and is being extricated and treated, according to a follow-up tweet.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

@hcfirerescue assisting Conway Fire with Technical Rescue at 2200 Main Street, Conway Feed and Grain. Fall with injuries in a Grain Bin. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2017

@hcfirerescue assisting Conway Fire with a Technical Rescue at Conway Feed and Seed. 1 patient injured and being treated and extricated pic.twitter.com/Toa7DmELsc — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2017

