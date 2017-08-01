Fire crews rescuing person who fell into grain bin in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Fire crews rescuing person who fell into grain bin in Conway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: HCFR) (Source: HCFR)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews are rescuing a person who apparently fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Garden Center and injured themselves, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR is assisting Conway Fire with the rescue at the store, located at 2200 Main Street in Conway. One person was injured, and is being extricated and treated, according to a follow-up tweet.

