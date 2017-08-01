Builders hope retail center at 21st Ave. N. gets greenlight with new design

Fire crews are rescuing a person who apparently fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Grain and injured themselves, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Fire crews are rescuing a person who apparently fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Grain and injured themselves, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Some locals might have seen signs around the Grand Strand for Arcadian Lakes, Arcadian Towers, or condos called The Arcadians.More >>
Some locals might have seen signs around the Grand Strand for Arcadian Lakes, Arcadian Towers, or condos called The Arcadians.More >>
Pee Dee students and sports enthusiast are in for a more than 1 million-dollar improvement to a football complex.More >>
Pee Dee students and sports enthusiast are in for a more than 1 million-dollar improvement to a football complex.More >>
Santee Cooper says it will save customers $7 billion after suspending construction on a nuclear project in Jenkinsville.More >>
Santee Cooper says it will save customers $7 billion after suspending construction on a nuclear project in Jenkinsville.More >>
The initial designs for the new retail center planned for the intersection of US-17 Bypass and 21s Avenue North were not approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.More >>
The initial designs for the new retail center planned for the intersection of US-17 Bypass and 21s Avenue North were not approved by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>