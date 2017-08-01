Santee Cooper says suspension of nuclear construction will save customers $7 billion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper says it will save customers $7 billion after suspending construction on a nuclear project in Jenkinsville.

According to a news release, the contractor for the project, Westinghouse, filed for bankruptcy in March. Santee Cooper says it spent $4.7 billion in construction and interest. The project wasn’t expected to be completed until 2024. It would’ve cost Santee Cooper customers a total of $11.4 billion.

The original goal of the project almost a decade ago was to create low emissions energy. But the project dragged on longer than expected.

One of the two nuclear units to be built was originally supposed to be completed in 2016, and the other one was supposed to be completed in 2019.

“After Westinghouse’s bankruptcy and anticipated rejection of the fixed-price contract, the best case scenario shows this project would be several years late and 75 percent more than originally planned," said President and CEO of Santee Cooper Lonnie Carter. "We simply cannot ask our customers to pay for a project that has become uneconomical. And even though suspending construction is the best option for them, we are disappointed that our contractor has failed to meet its obligations and put Santee Cooper and our customers in this situation.”

Even though the end of this project is expected to save customers money in the long run, Santee Cooper is still considering raising rates for 2018 and 2019.

Santee Cooper will host a series of public meetings this month all across the Grand Strand for customers to express their concerns with the proposed rate hikes.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.