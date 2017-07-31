Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself in the ocean

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 37-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure after witnesses reported that he was “acting crazy like he was on drugs,” and exposing himself in the ocean near 19th Avenue South Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Chad Michael Busto was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police responded to the beach for a report of a man exposing himself by the ocean, the report states. Busto initially resisted officers and was also charged with disorderly conduct for yelling expletives at a bystander as he was being arrested.

After Busto was transported to the jail, several witnesses approached the responding officer and reported what they saw.

One witness said they saw Busto squat down by that water, reach into his pants and play with his genitals. Another witness said Busto was initially shadow boxing and jumping around in an add manner. He then when into the ocean, squatted down, and apparently exposed himself.

Another witness said Busto was “acting crazy like he was on drugs and swinging his arms and legs in an odd manner.” He then squatted down in the ocean, and it looked like he was exposing himself.

Another witness said they were watching Busto because he had been acting strangely for about an hour. Busto reportedly pulled up his shorts leg and started rubbing his genitals.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved./