2 arrested after crashing stolen car into Florence Police car during pursuit

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An adult suspect and a teenager trying to elude pursing police crashed a stolen vehicle into a Florence Police vehicle Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., officers with the Florence Police Department were dispatched to a report of individuals stealing lawn equipment in the area of Sanderling Drive, according to a news release from Florence Police.

While en route, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle traveling along David McLeod Blvd., the release states. The vehicle was also reported stolen out of Aiken.

The suspects were able to elude pursuing officers, the release notes, but their car later crashed into a city police vehicle on Darlington Street at Jody Road. The occupants of the stolen vehicle then fled the crash scene, but were both captured a few minutes later after a brief foot pursuit.

Terrius J. Bryant was arrested and charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension – second offense, and resisting arrest. A 16-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

There were no injuries in the incident and South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

